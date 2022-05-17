Air gun training: Complaint lodged against Bajrang Dal in K'taka

Responding to the allegations, National General Secretary and BJP MLA C.T Ravi claimed that the camp was a part of a self-defence course. They were not trained in using AK-47's and bombs. Every year, the Bajrang Dal trains its activists for self-defence.



Sri Ram Sena Founder Pramod Muthalik also defended the camp saying there is nothing wrong in giving training for self-defense.



The training camp was organised from May 5 to 11. The participants took part in a procession in the Ponnampet town on May 10. Bajrang Dal maintained that it had not violated law and the Arms Act. Air guns and tridents do not come under the act. However, police stated that they are looking into the issue of use of air guns in the open.



Karnataka Congress has demanded the arrest of Bajrang Dal leaders for giving arms training to young students in the school premises in Madikeri district.