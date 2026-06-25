AI, IndiGo aircraft stop on same taxiway after navigation error in Ahmedabad

An Air India aircraft mistakenly entered the wrong taxiway after landing at Ahmedabad airport on Wednesday evening, briefly obstructing an IndiGo aircraft preparing for departure and triggering a regulatory investigation.

According to airline statements and sources, the Air India flight, operating from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, took an incorrect turn while taxiing towards its designated parking bay after landing. The aircraft came onto the same taxiway as an IndiGo flight scheduled to depart for Mumbai.

Both aircraft were brought to a halt at what officials described as a safe distance from each other, with sources indicating they were separated by approximately 200 metres.

The IndiGo aircraft was taxiing for departure when the Air India plane entered its path. The incident resulted in a short delay before normal operations resumed.