AI, IndiGo aircraft stop on same taxiway after navigation error in Ahmedabad
Both aircraft halted safely after an Air India plane mistakenly entered the taxiway being used by an IndiGo flight preparing for take-off
An Air India aircraft mistakenly entered the wrong taxiway after landing at Ahmedabad airport on Wednesday evening, briefly obstructing an IndiGo aircraft preparing for departure and triggering a regulatory investigation.
According to airline statements and sources, the Air India flight, operating from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, took an incorrect turn while taxiing towards its designated parking bay after landing. The aircraft came onto the same taxiway as an IndiGo flight scheduled to depart for Mumbai.
Both aircraft were brought to a halt at what officials described as a safe distance from each other, with sources indicating they were separated by approximately 200 metres.
The IndiGo aircraft was taxiing for departure when the Air India plane entered its path. The incident resulted in a short delay before normal operations resumed.
In a statement, Air India acknowledged that flight AI 2493 had "inadvertently taken a wrong turn" during taxiing after landing.
The airline said there was no compromise to the safety of passengers or crew and that the aircraft was subsequently towed back to the parking bay. It added that the incident had been reported to the aviation regulator and that an investigation had been initiated.
IndiGo confirmed that its Ahmedabad-Mumbai flight 6E 5160 was briefly delayed after an aircraft belonging to another airline took an incorrect turn while taxiing and came in its way.
The airline said both aircraft stopped at a safe distance from each other before the other aircraft was removed from the taxiway. IndiGo added that its flight later departed and landed safely in Mumbai, and that the relevant authorities had been informed.
Sources said both aircraft involved were narrow-body Airbus A320 aircraft.
The number of passengers on board the two flights were not immediately known. The cause of the taxiing error will be examined as part of the investigation by the relevant aviation authorities.
With PTI inputs