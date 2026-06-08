Probe initiated after three Air India aircraft damaged at Delhi airport

A probe has been launched after three Air India aircraft parked at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were damaged when strong winds and heavy rain displaced ground support equipment, causing it to collide with the planes.

The incident occurred on Sunday at Terminal 2 during a sudden spell of adverse weather that swept across Delhi-NCR. According to Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), ground handling equipment stationed near parked aircraft was blown from its position by powerful winds and struck three Air India narrow-body aircraft.

Following the incident, all three aircraft were immediately withdrawn from service for detailed inspections and repairs.

DIAL said the displaced equipment belonged to Air India Engineering Services and IndiGo's ground handling operations. Airport authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the sequence of events and assess whether additional safety measures are required to prevent similar incidents during extreme weather.