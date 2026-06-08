Probe initiated after three Air India aircraft damaged at Delhi airport
The incident occurred at Terminal 2 during a sudden spell of adverse weather that swept across Delhi-NCR
A probe has been launched after three Air India aircraft parked at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were damaged when strong winds and heavy rain displaced ground support equipment, causing it to collide with the planes.
The incident occurred on Sunday at Terminal 2 during a sudden spell of adverse weather that swept across Delhi-NCR. According to Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), ground handling equipment stationed near parked aircraft was blown from its position by powerful winds and struck three Air India narrow-body aircraft.
Following the incident, all three aircraft were immediately withdrawn from service for detailed inspections and repairs.
DIAL said the displaced equipment belonged to Air India Engineering Services and IndiGo's ground handling operations. Airport authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the sequence of events and assess whether additional safety measures are required to prevent similar incidents during extreme weather.
Officials said weather conditions deteriorated rapidly, with strong winds accompanied by intense rainfall. According to airport authorities, neither airlines nor the airport operator received any advance warning from Air Traffic Control (ATC) about the sudden weather change.
While Air India has not yet issued an official statement on the incident, reports suggest that an aircraft belonging to another operator may also have been affected by the severe weather conditions.
Sources indicated that two of the three damaged Air India aircraft are expected to return to service shortly after inspections and minor repairs, while work on the third aircraft could take longer depending on the extent of the damage.
The incident highlights the growing operational risks posed by sudden weather events during the monsoon season, particularly at busy airports handling large volumes of aircraft movements and ground operations.
Delhi-NCR witnessed widespread rainfall on Sunday, with strong winds affecting several parts of the national capital region, including areas around IGI Airport.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph on 11 and 12 June, raising the possibility of further weather-related disruptions.
With IANS inputs
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