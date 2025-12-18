Air India Express flight bound for Kozhikode makes emergency landing in Kochi
Airport authorities activated full emergency protocols, with fire, medical, and security teams ready along the runway
A potential aviation disaster was narrowly averted on Thursday when an Air India Express flight carrying around 160 passengers made a dramatic emergency landing at Kochi International Airport, Kerala, after developing a critical technical snag mid-air.
The flight, AIE 398, had embarked from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, bound for Kozhikode, when the pilot detected a serious issue with the aircraft’s landing gear. Acting with calm precision, the crew immediately sought permission for an urgent diversion, redirecting the plane to Cochin to ensure passenger safety.
Airport authorities sprang into action as the distress call reached the control tower, activating full emergency protocols. Fire and rescue teams, medical personnel, and security staff lined the runway, ready for any eventuality.
At approximately 9:07 am, the aircraft touched down safely, a testament to the crew’s skill and the airport’s preparedness. Subsequent inspection revealed that two of the aircraft’s tyres had burst, confirming the gravity of the malfunction and highlighting the critical importance of the pilot’s swift decision to divert.
Cochin International Airports Limited (CIAL) coordinated the emergency response seamlessly, ensuring that all passengers were escorted safely to the terminal. Sources at the airport confirmed that every emergency system had operated flawlessly, underlining the effectiveness of rigorous safety protocols.
Passengers were accommodated in the airport lounge while the airline arranged for onward travel. Air India Express officials are exploring options to operate an alternative flight to Kozhikode at the earliest or provide ground transport — a seven-hour journey by road — along with refreshments and assistance for those affected.
The incident serves as a stark reminder of the vital role played by vigilant flight crews and well-drilled airport emergency systems. Their prompt actions transformed a potential calamity into a showcase of precision, coordination, and safety, ensuring that what could have been a tragedy ended safely for all aboard.
With PTI inputs
