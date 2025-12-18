Air India Express flight bound for Kozhikode makes emergency landing in Kochi

At approximately 9:07 am, the aircraft touched down safely, a testament to the crew’s skill and the airport’s preparedness. Subsequent inspection revealed that two of the aircraft’s tyres had burst, confirming the gravity of the malfunction and highlighting the critical importance of the pilot’s swift decision to divert.

Cochin International Airports Limited (CIAL) coordinated the emergency response seamlessly, ensuring that all passengers were escorted safely to the terminal. Sources at the airport confirmed that every emergency system had operated flawlessly, underlining the effectiveness of rigorous safety protocols.

Passengers were accommodated in the airport lounge while the airline arranged for onward travel. Air India Express officials are exploring options to operate an alternative flight to Kozhikode at the earliest or provide ground transport — a seven-hour journey by road — along with refreshments and assistance for those affected.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the vital role played by vigilant flight crews and well-drilled airport emergency systems. Their prompt actions transformed a potential calamity into a showcase of precision, coordination, and safety, ensuring that what could have been a tragedy ended safely for all aboard.

With PTI inputs