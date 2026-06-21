Air India Express to operate direct Navi Mumbai-Abu Dhabi flights from 15 July
The airline currently operates over 95 weekly flights from Mumbai, over 100 weekly services from Pune and 14 weekly flights from Nagpur
Air India Express is set to make aviation history by becoming the first airline to launch international operations from the newly inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport, announcing direct flights to Abu Dhabi from 15 July.
The new service marks a significant milestone for Maharashtra's newest airport as it begins expanding its global footprint and positions itself as a major aviation gateway for western India.
The airline said the Navi Mumbai-Abu Dhabi route will initially operate twice a week, with flights scheduled on Wednesdays and Fridays. Demand permitting, services will be expanded to three weekly flights from 29 July with the addition of a Sunday frequency.
Under the schedule, flights will depart Abu Dhabi at 5:45 am and arrive in Navi Mumbai at 10:20 am local time. The return service will leave Navi Mumbai at 2:55 am and land in Abu Dhabi at 4:35 am local time.
The launch provides travellers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with a new international gateway to the UAE, offering greater convenience while helping reduce pressure on Mumbai's existing airport.
With the addition of Abu Dhabi flights, Air India Express will operate 30 weekly services from Navi Mumbai, directly connecting the airport with Abu Dhabi, Bengaluru and Delhi.
The expansion also strengthens the airline's growing presence in Maharashtra. Air India Express currently operates more than 95 weekly flights from Mumbai, over 100 weekly services from Pune and 14 weekly flights from Nagpur.
The carrier said bookings for the new route are now open through its website, mobile application and other ticketing channels.
The Abu Dhabi service further enhances Air India Express's extensive West Asia network, one of the largest among Indian carriers. The airline already connects multiple Indian cities with destinations across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
The announcement comes as airlines gradually ramp up operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport, which is expected to ease congestion at Mumbai's busy aviation hub and emerge as a key centre for domestic and international air traffic.
For Navi Mumbai Airport, the launch represents more than just a new route — it marks the beginning of its international journey, with Abu Dhabi becoming the first overseas destination to be connected directly from Maharashtra's newest aviation gateway.
With IANS inputs