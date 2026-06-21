Air India Express to operate direct Navi Mumbai-Abu Dhabi flights from 15 July

Air India Express is set to make aviation history by becoming the first airline to launch international operations from the newly inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport, announcing direct flights to Abu Dhabi from 15 July.

The new service marks a significant milestone for Maharashtra's newest airport as it begins expanding its global footprint and positions itself as a major aviation gateway for western India.

The airline said the Navi Mumbai-Abu Dhabi route will initially operate twice a week, with flights scheduled on Wednesdays and Fridays. Demand permitting, services will be expanded to three weekly flights from 29 July with the addition of a Sunday frequency.

Under the schedule, flights will depart Abu Dhabi at 5:45 am and arrive in Navi Mumbai at 10:20 am local time. The return service will leave Navi Mumbai at 2:55 am and land in Abu Dhabi at 4:35 am local time.