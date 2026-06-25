Air India flight briefly enters Pakistan airspace during go-around at Amritsar

An Air India flight from Delhi to Amritsar briefly entered Pakistan airspace while executing a go-around during its approach to Amritsar airport on Monday night, prompting regulatory action and an internal investigation by the airline.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the incident occurred after the aircraft commenced its approach under radar vectoring and was instructed to hold because of a runway inspection following a bird strike.

During the manoeuvre, the aircraft briefly crossed into Pakistan airspace before the situation was coordinated with Pakistan's air traffic control authorities.

The aircraft was subsequently diverted to Delhi, where it landed safely. According to sources, it departed again for Amritsar about an hour later and completed the journey after 10 pm.