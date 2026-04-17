Aircraft collision on ground at Delhi airport prompts DGCA probe

Two passenger aircraft sustained damage after coming into contact on the ground at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday afternoon, prompting an investigation by India’s aviation regulator.

According to officials, the incident involved two Boeing 737 aircraft operated by Akasa Air and SpiceJet. Both planes have since been grounded, while the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a detailed probe into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Preliminary findings indicate that the Akasa Air aircraft was stationary on a taxiway after being pushed back from its bay and was preparing for engine start ahead of a scheduled flight to Hyderabad. At the same time, a SpiceJet aircraft arriving from Leh was taxiing towards its designated parking stand.

The DGCA stated that the right-hand winglet of the SpiceJet Boeing 737-700 struck the horizontal tail surface of the Akasa Air Boeing 737 MAX 8. The impact caused visible damage to both aircraft.

In response, the regulator has de-rostered the air traffic controller on duty as well as the SpiceJet pilots involved, pending the outcome of the investigation.