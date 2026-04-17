Aircraft collision on ground at Delhi airport prompts DGCA probe
Two Boeing 737 jets damaged in taxiway incident as regulator suspends personnel pending investigation
Two passenger aircraft sustained damage after coming into contact on the ground at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday afternoon, prompting an investigation by India’s aviation regulator.
According to officials, the incident involved two Boeing 737 aircraft operated by Akasa Air and SpiceJet. Both planes have since been grounded, while the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a detailed probe into the circumstances surrounding the collision.
Preliminary findings indicate that the Akasa Air aircraft was stationary on a taxiway after being pushed back from its bay and was preparing for engine start ahead of a scheduled flight to Hyderabad. At the same time, a SpiceJet aircraft arriving from Leh was taxiing towards its designated parking stand.
The DGCA stated that the right-hand winglet of the SpiceJet Boeing 737-700 struck the horizontal tail surface of the Akasa Air Boeing 737 MAX 8. The impact caused visible damage to both aircraft.
In response, the regulator has de-rostered the air traffic controller on duty as well as the SpiceJet pilots involved, pending the outcome of the investigation.
Initial inputs from the civil aviation ministry suggest that the SpiceJet aircraft had been cleared by air traffic control to proceed to a parking bay after the pilot confirmed adequate separation from the Akasa aircraft. However, during the manoeuvre, the aircraft reportedly executed a turn without wing walker clearance, leading to the contact.
Authorities are also examining ground handling procedures as part of the inquiry.
Akasa Air confirmed that its aircraft, scheduled to operate flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad, returned to the bay following the incident. The airline added that all passengers and crew disembarked safely and that standard protocols were followed.
SpiceJet, in its statement, described the occurrence as a ground incident during taxiing, noting that its aircraft sustained damage to the right winglet, while the other aircraft’s horizontal stabiliser was also affected.
No injuries have been reported, and details regarding the number of passengers on board either aircraft were not immediately available.
The civil aviation ministry said it is closely monitoring the situation and emphasised that all necessary steps will be taken to maintain safety standards and prevent similar incidents in the future.
With PTI inputs