DGCA eases pilot duty time limits for long-haul flights amid airspace disruptions

India’s aviation regulator has temporarily relaxed pilot flight duty time limitations (FDTL) for long-haul operations, in a move aimed at ensuring smoother flight schedules amid ongoing airspace disruptions.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended permissible flight time and duty periods for select long-haul flights operated with two pilots, particularly those affected by rerouting due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Under the revised norms, flight time has been increased by 1.5 hours to 11.5 hours, while the flight duty period has been extended by 1.75 hours. The relaxation will remain in effect until 30 April 2026.

Officials said the decision was taken to address operational challenges faced by airlines, especially Air India, which has been forced to reroute flights to Europe and North America to avoid restricted airspace over Iran and Iraq. These diversions, often via Egypt, have added between one and two hours to journey times, making adherence to standard duty limits difficult.

The airline had sought regulatory relief in March, citing operational constraints under existing FDTL norms. Typically, for long-haul flights with two pilots and a single landing, flight time is capped at 10 hours, while the duty period can extend up to 13 hours.