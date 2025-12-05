DGCA temporarily eases FDTL rules to help IndiGo recover from severe flight disruptions

In an effort to stabilise IndiGo’s severely strained operations, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has temporarily eased several Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) requirements, allowing the airline greater flexibility in pilot rostering during an ongoing shortage.

The regulator has withdrawn, for a limited period, the restriction that prevented airlines from clubbing crew leave days with mandatory weekly rest. The earlier rule had made scheduling difficult at a time when IndiGo is attempting to recover from widespread cancellations.

In addition, the DGCA has granted IndiGo a one-off exemption from key night-duty provisions. Pilots have been permitted to carry out up to six night landings, three times higher than the existing limit of two per pilot, and the bar on more than two consecutive night duties has also been temporarily lifted.

The relaxations take effect immediately and will remain in force until 10 February, subject to a review every 15 days. Officials described the concessions as a “one-time, conditional measure” aimed at restoring operational continuity.