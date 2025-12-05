DGCA temporarily eases FDTL rules to help IndiGo recover from severe flight disruptions
The relaxations take effect immediately and will remain in force until 10 February, subject to a review every 15 days
In an effort to stabilise IndiGo’s severely strained operations, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has temporarily eased several Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) requirements, allowing the airline greater flexibility in pilot rostering during an ongoing shortage.
The regulator has withdrawn, for a limited period, the restriction that prevented airlines from clubbing crew leave days with mandatory weekly rest. The earlier rule had made scheduling difficult at a time when IndiGo is attempting to recover from widespread cancellations.
In addition, the DGCA has granted IndiGo a one-off exemption from key night-duty provisions. Pilots have been permitted to carry out up to six night landings, three times higher than the existing limit of two per pilot, and the bar on more than two consecutive night duties has also been temporarily lifted.
The relaxations take effect immediately and will remain in force until 10 February, subject to a review every 15 days. Officials described the concessions as a “one-time, conditional measure” aimed at restoring operational continuity.
The disruption has been most acute at Delhi airport, which cancelled all IndiGo departures until midnight on Friday, 5 December. Nearly 1,300 flights have been scrapped so far, including all 235 of the carrier’s services operating from the national capital today.
“In view of the ongoing operational disruptions, and based on representations received from multiple airlines to ensure continuity and stability, the instruction that no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest is withdrawn with immediate effect,” the DGCA said in an order.
This is the second amendment to the norms in 24 hours. On Thursday, the regulator extended the limit on the number of consecutive duty hours a pilot may fly from 12 to 14.
FDTL norms specify how long flight crew can work, including total duty time, number of flying hours, night shifts and rest periods. The revised regime was introduced in phases and has been fully applicable since 1 November 2025. Key provisions include a minimum of 48 hours of weekly rest, a definition of night duty from midnight to 6 am, a cap of two night landings per pilot and a limit of two consecutive night shifts.
IndiGo has blamed the wave of cancellations on the transition to the new norms, crew rostering constraints and winter-time operating conditions.
With Agency Inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines