IndiGo's 500 flight cancellations raise monopoly concerns in Rajya Sabha

The mass cancellation of roughly 500 IndiGo flights over the past two days sparked concern in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, with Congress MP Pramod Tiwari warning that the airline’s sheer dominance of the domestic aviation market had left both parliamentarians and ordinary travellers stranded.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, Tiwari said the wave of cancellations had upended weekend travel plans for several MPs. “On one issue, many are concerned, and you will also agree with me. One airline, IndiGo, has cancelled 500 flights yesterday and the day before yesterday. I am raising the current issue, which concerns all,” he told the Chair.

He noted that many members had booked round trips to return home on Friday and fly back on Monday, only to discover that their flights had vanished from the schedule overnight.

Tiwari attributed the disruption to what he called the “monopoly” enjoyed by IndiGo, which currently commands well over 60 per cent of India’s domestic aviation market. This concentration has come under renewed scrutiny amid the airline’s ongoing operational crisis, triggered by a severe shortage of pilots and crew following a spike in sick reports.