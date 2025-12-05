IndiGo fiasco is cost of govt’s monopoly model: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday decried the IndiGo “fiasco” as a stark consequence of the government’s entrenched “monopoly model”, insisting that India deserves genuine competition in every sector, not engineered monopolies that skew the playing field.

India’s aviation landscape descended into turbulence on Friday as IndiGo — the country’s largest airline and a backbone of domestic travel — staggered under one of its most crippling operational storms in recent memory, grounding more than 400 flights and delaying hundreds more across major airports.

What had begun as scattered disruptions earlier in the week swelled into nationwide chaos, leaving terminals choked with weary travellers, serpentine queues, and departure boards blinking with an unforgiving alternation of “delayed” and “cancelled”.

In a sharp attack posted on X, the leader of Opposition said, “Once again, it’s ordinary Indians who pay the price — in delays, cancellations and helplessness. India deserves fair competition in every sector, not match-fixing monopolies.”