IndiGo expects flight ops to stabilise by February 10... next year

IndiGo informed aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) that it is about to reduce it flights from December 8 onwards while stable flight operations will be fully restored by February 10, 2026.

IndiGo chief executive Pieter Elbers acknowledged that India’s largest airline had failed to provide passengers the experience it promises, as the carrier continued to face massive disruptions that led to more than 300 flight cancellations and widespread delays.

In an internal message to staff, Elbers said the past few days had been “difficult” for both customers and employees.

“We serve close to 3,80,000 customers a day and want each of them to have a good experience. We could not live up to that promise these past days and we have publicly apologised for that,” he wrote.

Elbers attributed the operational breakdown to an “accumulation of several challenges”, including minor technology glitches, sudden schedule changes, adverse weather conditions, congestion in the aviation ecosystem, and the rollout of newly revised Flight Duty Time Limitations norms.

The combination of these factors, he said, had created a “cascading impact” across the network.