IndiGo cancels over 180 flights from 3 major airports

Domestic skies descended into fresh turbulence on Thursday as IndiGo scrapped more than 180 flights across three of India’s busiest airports, the latest sign of an airline buckling under an acute crew crunch triggered by newly implemented flight-duty and rest-period norms.

According to sources, Mumbai bore the brunt of the disruption, with 86 cancellations — 41 arrivals and 45 departures — while Bengaluru saw 73 flights grounded, including 41 incoming services. Delhi airport, too, witnessed 33 cancellations, with the tally expected to rise by day’s end as cascading delays continued to ripple through the system.

The operational strain was stark: IndiGo’s once-vaunted on-time performance plunged to a staggering 19.7 per cent on 3 December at six major metros — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad — a dramatic fall from the already diminished 35 per cent the previous day.