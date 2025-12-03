IndiGo operations crisis: 100-plus flights scrapped, delays mount nationwide
Airline cites crew crunch and tightened rostering norms; tweaks schedules to recover network
IndiGo scrubbed more than 100 flights across major airports on Wednesday, 3 December and saw dozens more run late, as the country’s largest carrier struggled with severe operational strain triggered largely by a shortage of crew. The airline said it would enforce a set of calibrated schedule changes over the next 48 hours in an effort to stabilise the network.
Under this revised operating plan, flights will be both cancelled and retimed, people familiar with the matter said, noting that widespread disruption on Tuesday had already left terminals crowded and passengers exasperated by long delays and last-minute cancellations.
Operating roughly 2,300 flights a day, IndiGo acknowledged that a “series of unanticipated operational hurdles” had unsettled the system over the past 48 hours, and apologised to travellers for the breakdown.
According to the airline, the strain stemmed from “minor technical snags, winter-season adjustments, poor weather, mounting congestion and the rollout of revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) regulations,” all of which had combined in ways “impossible to forecast”.
Sources said over 100 services were withdrawn across leading hubs such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Bengaluru alone saw 42 cancellations, Delhi 38, Mumbai 33 and Hyderabad 19, with many other flights departing well behind schedule.
A senior official said the airline has been grappling with an “acute crew deficit” ever since the second phase of the new FDTL duty-time rules took effect, triggering significant delays and cancellations nationwide. Matters deteriorated sharply on Tuesday and worsened on Wednesday, the official added, citing unresolved crew-roster issues.
Social media platforms quickly filled with videos of agitated passengers confronting staff over chronic delays and abrupt service withdrawals. IndiGo, typically regarded as India’s most punctual airline, logged an On-Time Performance of just 35 per cent on 2 December, according to official figures.
The updated FDTL regulations — which lengthen mandatory weekly rest to 48 hours, expand the definition of night-time operations, and cap night landings at two instead of six — were initially resisted by domestic carriers including IndiGo and Air India. But the DGCA implemented them after a Delhi High Court directive, albeit in phases and with some relaxation for certain airlines.
While the first phase came into effect in July, the stricter night-operation limits began on 1 November. The norms were originally slated for March 2024, but carriers sought staggered enforcement because of the extra staffing required.
IndiGo said on Wednesday that its calibrated schedule adjustments would remain in place for 48 hours to contain disruption and gradually restore punctuality, though it did not specify the number of flights affected.
Meanwhile, passengers took to social media to vent frustration over hours-long delays and abrupt cancellations. One user posted a video of Ayyappa devotees protesting at Hyderabad airport, tagging senior Union ministers and accusing the airline of failing to address the crisis.
IndiGo said its teams were “working round the clock” to ease inconvenience and stabilise services. Impacted travellers were being offered rebookings or refunds, depending on eligibility, it added.
As of 2 December, IndiGo’s fleet stood at 416 aircraft, with 366 in service and 50 grounded — up from 47 the previous month, according to aircraft-tracking portal Planespotters.com.
