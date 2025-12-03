IndiGo operations crisis: 100-plus flights scrapped, delays mount nationwide

IndiGo scrubbed more than 100 flights across major airports on Wednesday, 3 December and saw dozens more run late, as the country’s largest carrier struggled with severe operational strain triggered largely by a shortage of crew. The airline said it would enforce a set of calibrated schedule changes over the next 48 hours in an effort to stabilise the network.

Under this revised operating plan, flights will be both cancelled and retimed, people familiar with the matter said, noting that widespread disruption on Tuesday had already left terminals crowded and passengers exasperated by long delays and last-minute cancellations.

Operating roughly 2,300 flights a day, IndiGo acknowledged that a “series of unanticipated operational hurdles” had unsettled the system over the past 48 hours, and apologised to travellers for the breakdown.

According to the airline, the strain stemmed from “minor technical snags, winter-season adjustments, poor weather, mounting congestion and the rollout of revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) regulations,” all of which had combined in ways “impossible to forecast”.