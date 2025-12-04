What makes IndiGo the biggest casualty of the new pilot fatigue norms?

The revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms have disrupted IndiGo more than any other airline because they collide directly with the scale and operating model of India’s largest carrier. With over 2,200 flights a day, twice the volume of Air India, IndiGo’s network runs on tight turnarounds, high aircraft utilisation and frequent overnight services.

The new rules, mandating 48 hours of weekly rest, extending the definition of “night” duty and capping night landings at two per roster cycle, instantly shrank available manpower and scheduling flexibility. What may have been manageable for smaller carriers became unworkable when layered onto IndiGo’s vast grid of departures and arrivals.

When even a small proportion of crew became unavailable, cascading cancellations followed, resulting in 1,232 cancelled flights in November alone, 755 of which were directly linked to FDTL and crew constraints.

The carrier’s low-cost model has also been at odds with the rest-heavy requirements. IndiGo historically maximises aircraft and crew utilisation, relying on lean staffing, tightly packed rosters and minimal buffers. Pilots’ bodies argue the airline did not plan adequately for the rule change, despite a two-year notice period, and continued a hiring freeze even as new norms approached.

Non-poaching agreements and delayed roster adjustments compounded the shortage, while a scheduling software glitch in November sent operations into further disarray, dragging on-time performance down from 84.1 per cent to 67.7 per cent. Passengers at major hubs such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai reported cancellations and delays stretching up to 12 hours.