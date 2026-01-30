Delhi HC questions DGCA over indefinite relaxation of pilot rest norms

The Delhi High Court on Friday questioned the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over its decision to grant an “indefinite” relaxation to airlines on new norms governing weekly rest and leave for pilots, raising concerns about fatigue and passenger safety.

Issuing notice on a public interest litigation (PIL), a bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia asked the aviation regulator to explain the rationale behind its move to withdraw a key provision of the new flight duty regulations, which stipulated that weekly rest could not be substituted with leave.

The court directed both the DGCA and IndiGo to file their responses to the petition within two weeks.

The controversy stems from the implementation of revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), which came into effect on 1 November 2025. On 5 December, the DGCA issued an exemption allowing flexibility in the application of the norms, a move that followed widespread flight disruptions at IndiGo earlier that month. The airline had cancelled hundreds of flights, citing insufficient pilot availability to comply with the new rules.

Counsel for the DGCA told the court that the regulator had been monitoring the impact of the FDTL norms and decided to withdraw the provision after conducting audits and receiving representations from airlines. These representations, she said, highlighted issues arising from pilots combining weekly rest days with leave.

She clarified that even after the exemption, weekly rest for pilots remained mandatory under the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), while leave arrangements continued to be governed by individual contracts between pilots and airlines. The DGCA also pointed out that a separate, time-bound relaxation from night duty norms had been granted to IndiGo until 10 February.