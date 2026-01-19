'Meagre' fine: Pilots’ body flays DGCA over Rs 22.20-cr penalty on IndiGo

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) on Monday criticised the aviation regulator for imposing what it described as a “very meagre” penalty of Rs 22.20 crore on IndiGo over large-scale flight disruptions in December, asserting that passenger and aircraft safety cannot be “traded off” against financial fines.

The pilots’ body also questioned the limited time period examined by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) during its probe, arguing that the scale and duration of the disruption warranted far stricter regulatory action.

On Saturday, the DGCA announced enforcement measures against IndiGo after a detailed investigation into widespread cancellations and delays earlier this month. The regulator imposed penalties totalling Rs 22.20 crore on the airline, issued warnings to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and chief operating officer Isidre Proqueras, and ordered the removal of Senior Vice President for Operations Control Centre (OCC) Jason Herter from his current role for non-compliance.

According to the DGCA, between December 3 and 5, a total of 2,507 flights were cancelled and 1,852 flights delayed, affecting more than three lakh passengers across airports nationwide.

Of the total penalty, Rs 20.40 crore was imposed for non-compliance over 68 days from December 5, 2025, to February 10, 2026, translating into a fine of Rs 30 lakh per day. The regulator cited over-optimisation of operations, inadequate regulatory preparedness and deficiencies in system software support as key factors behind the disruptions.

FIP president G S Randhawa told PTI that the regulator’s action did not reflect the gravity of what he termed a “national crisis”.

“It is a joke. What is the concrete action taken here? They have not punished anyone. The civil aviation minister said on the floor of Parliament that very strict action would be taken. Does very strict action mean only a warning?” Randhawa asked.

He said that warnings are usually issued for minor lapses, not for disruptions of such magnitude. “Here, thousands of flights were cancelled and lakhs of passengers suffered. And the outcome is a warning and the shifting of one OCC head,” he said.

Randhawa further questioned why the DGCA probe focused only on the period between December 3 and 5, when, according to the pilots’ body, cancellations began on December 2 and continued until December 15, followed by prolonged delays thereafter.

“This selective period is also questionable,” he said, adding that the full extent of operational disruption had not been adequately captured.