Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram after bomb threat

High tension erupted at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Thursday morning, 22 August when an Air India flight from Mumbai made an emergency landing following a bomb threat.

The incident took place around 7.30 a.m. when the pilot of the Air India flight informed the airport authorities about the threat.

There has been no word on how the pilot of the aircraft got the threat and more information is awaited.

As soon as the message of the threat was received, the airport went into full alert mode.

The bomb squad and all other emergency services were quickly positioned.

After the plane made a touchdown around 8 a.m., it was moved to an isolated area of the airport and all the 136 passengers, including the crew on board, were evacuated safely.

The entire baggage and the cargo on the aircraft were being screened with utmost caution.