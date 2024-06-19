Multiple bomb threats target airports, several establishments across India, found to be hoax

In an series of events, forty-one airports across India, including major hubs in Varanasi, Chennai, Patna, and Jaipur, received bomb threat emails on Tuesday. The threats, which were hoaxes, prompted extensive security sweeps and heightened alertness across the facilities.

Authorities were alerted around 12.40 PM by emails from the ID exhumedyou888@gmail.com, leading to immediate action and anti-sabotage checks at the affected airports. The terminals in Varanasi, Chennai, Patna, Nagpur, Jaipur, Vadodara, Coimbatore, and Jabalpur were among those subjected to rigorous inspections.

The bomb threat emails bore a chilling message: "Hello, there are explosives hidden in the Airport. The bombs will soon explode. You will all die." This led to the implementation of contingency plans and the convening of Bomb Threat Assessment Committees at each location.

The Chennai airport experienced significant disruption as a Dubai-bound flight with 286 passengers was delayed due to the threat. After thorough searches, the flight was cleared and allowed to proceed. Jaipur's International Airport also conducted exhaustive inspections but found nothing suspicious.

Patna airport director Anchal Prakash confirmed receiving the threat along with 41 other airports. "The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) Meeting was convened, and the threat was found to be non-specific," he stated.