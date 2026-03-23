Air India group to operate 30 flights to West Asia today

Amid a volatile regional backdrop, Air India and Air India Express are carefully navigating the skies, announcing a calibrated schedule of 30 flights — both regular and special — to and from West Asia on Monday.

In a statement shared on X, the airline group outlined its plans for 23 March 2026, signalling continuity tempered with caution as operations across the region remain selectively constrained.

At the heart of its network, services to Jeddah continue to anchor operations, with ten flights linking India to the Saudi city. Routes from Delhi and Mumbai will be operated by Air India, while Air India Express will connect Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangaluru — ensuring vital corridors remain open.

Beyond Jeddah, Air India Express will maintain a modest but steady presence, operating four flights to Muscat from Delhi and Mumbai, and another four to Riyadh from Bengaluru and Kozhikode.