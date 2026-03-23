Air India group to operate 30 flights to West Asia today
Beyond Jeddah, Air India Express will run four flights each to Muscat and Riyadh from select Indian cities
Amid a volatile regional backdrop, Air India and Air India Express are carefully navigating the skies, announcing a calibrated schedule of 30 flights — both regular and special — to and from West Asia on Monday.
In a statement shared on X, the airline group outlined its plans for 23 March 2026, signalling continuity tempered with caution as operations across the region remain selectively constrained.
At the heart of its network, services to Jeddah continue to anchor operations, with ten flights linking India to the Saudi city. Routes from Delhi and Mumbai will be operated by Air India, while Air India Express will connect Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangaluru — ensuring vital corridors remain open.
Beyond Jeddah, Air India Express will maintain a modest but steady presence, operating four flights to Muscat from Delhi and Mumbai, and another four to Riyadh from Bengaluru and Kozhikode.
Complementing these scheduled services is a flexible layer of 12 non-scheduled, or ad hoc, flights to the UAE and Saudi Arabia — subject to operational clearances and slot availability. These additional services reflect the airline’s attempt to adapt swiftly to shifting conditions, with destinations including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
Air India will bridge Delhi and Dubai, while Air India Express will extend connectivity between Delhi and Mumbai to Abu Dhabi, and from Mangaluru to Sharjah — offering passengers alternative pathways amid disruptions.
Yet, even as parts of the network remain active, significant gaps persist. Services — both scheduled and ad hoc — remain suspended to several destinations, including Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain in the UAE, Salalah in Oman, Dammam in Saudi Arabia, as well as Bahrain, Doha, Kuwait and Tel Aviv.
In contrast, the airline’s long-haul operations — to North America, Europe, Australia and beyond — continue undisturbed, offering a sense of normalcy against an otherwise uncertain regional canvas.
For passengers caught in the flux, the airline has extended a measure of reassurance. Those affected by cancellations can rebook without additional charges or opt for full refunds, while Air India Express travellers — particularly from UAE stations — are being offered flexible rebooking options, including through its WhatsApp-based digital assistant.
Behind the scenes, the airline group is actively reaching out to impacted passengers, while also exploring the possibility of introducing more ad hoc flights as circumstances evolve — an effort to keep vital air links alive in an increasingly unpredictable environment.
With IANS inputs
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