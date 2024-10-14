Air India Mumbai-New York flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

A New York-bound Air India flight carrying 239 passengers from Mumbai was on Monday diverted to the Delhi airport following a security concern arising out of a bomb threat in the aircraft, officials said here.

They said all passengers have disembarked and the aircraft was being searched.

"The aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew on board," a senior police officer said.

The officer said the threat was received through a tweet and is being verified.