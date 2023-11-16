Air India pilot dies during training session at Delhi's IGI airport

A 37-year-old Air India pilot succumbed to 'discomfort' during a training session at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Himmanil Kumar, who reportedly died during a training session at Air India's operations department in terminal 3 of the airport. It appears that the pilot suffered a cardiac arrest, said an official.

Colleagues rushed to aid Kumar when he exhibited signs of discomfort, suspecting a cardiac arrest. "Despite prompt efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the airport hospital," according to officials.

Kumar, a senior commander, was undergoing conversion training for the transition from operating narrow-body aircraft to wide-body planes.