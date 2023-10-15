Nosedive: Relations between Air India pilots & management cause for concern

India's aviation industry has been experiencing a resurgence, with air traffic reaching new highs and indicating a promising outlook for pilots who weathered the storm of the pandemic. However, beneath the surface, a less rosy picture emerges as the relationship between pilots and airline management becomes increasingly strained, particularly within Air India, which underwent a change in ownership almost two years ago.

Since Tata Sons took over Air India, the relationship between the airline's pilots and the new management has hit an all-time low. It is no secret that senior pilots have often struggled to find a sense of belonging within the organisation they serve, given the unique nature of their profession.

Senior pilots in Air India have been vocal about their grievances, frequently sharing their concerns on platforms like WhatsApp. Insiders suggest that the "diminishing status" of pilots and crew members has been "a deliberate tactic aimed at alienating these critical staff members".