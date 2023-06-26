Air India pilot says 'duty hour over', grounds flight in Jaipur

The Air India pilot of an international flight from London to Delhi stopped in Jaipur and refused to take the flight further saying that his duty time was over.

The passengers, who were on board had to wait for six hours and were finally sent to Delhi by road.

Due to bad weather in Delhi, three international and two domestic flights were diverted to Jaipur on Sunday. These included two flights of Air India, two of SpiceJet and one of Gulf Stream.