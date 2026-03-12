AI seeks duty time relaxation as Middle East tensions lengthen flight routes

Air India has sought temporary relief from pilot duty time regulations as escalating tensions in the Middle East force airlines to operate longer diversionary routes.

The Tata Group-owned carrier has approached the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) requesting a temporary relaxation of Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms to manage extended flight durations caused by regional airspace restrictions.

According to a report by NDTV Profit, the airline has asked the regulator to allow certain long-haul flights to operate with two pilots instead of the usual three-member cockpit crew, along with an extension to the maximum permitted flying time.

Sources cited in the report said the airline has requested an additional one hour and three minutes of permissible flying time, which would raise the current limit from about 10 hours to roughly 11 to 11.5 hours.

Air India has also proposed extending the maximum Flight Duty Period (FDP) — the total time a crew member can remain on duty — by one hour and 45 minutes. If approved, the cap would increase from 13 hours to 14 hours and 45 minutes.