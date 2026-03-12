AI seeks duty time relaxation as Middle East tensions lengthen flight routes
Airline asks regulator to extend pilot duty limits amid airspace restrictions and longer diversions
Air India has sought temporary relief from pilot duty time regulations as escalating tensions in the Middle East force airlines to operate longer diversionary routes.
The Tata Group-owned carrier has approached the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) requesting a temporary relaxation of Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms to manage extended flight durations caused by regional airspace restrictions.
According to a report by NDTV Profit, the airline has asked the regulator to allow certain long-haul flights to operate with two pilots instead of the usual three-member cockpit crew, along with an extension to the maximum permitted flying time.
Sources cited in the report said the airline has requested an additional one hour and three minutes of permissible flying time, which would raise the current limit from about 10 hours to roughly 11 to 11.5 hours.
Air India has also proposed extending the maximum Flight Duty Period (FDP) — the total time a crew member can remain on duty — by one hour and 45 minutes. If approved, the cap would increase from 13 hours to 14 hours and 45 minutes.
The request comes as airlines face growing operational challenges due to restricted airspace across parts of the Middle East. Indian carriers are also unable to use Pakistan airspace, forcing them to take longer routes over the Arabian Sea, Central Asia, and parts of Africa.
These detours have significantly increased flight durations, leading to higher fuel consumption and added strain on crew duty limits.
The aviation regulator has recently advised Indian airlines to avoid the airspace of 11 countries in the region, categorising them as high-risk areas amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions.
For Air India, avoiding the skies of Iran and Iraq has added considerable block time to several long-haul routes, forcing the airline to cancel a number of flights this week due to operational constraints.
Government sources said the proposal is currently under review by the DGCA. Officials also noted that while other airlines are facing similar routing challenges, the regulator has not yet received a comparable request from rival carrier IndiGo.
Air India has not publicly commented on the proposal or addressed concerns regarding potential pilot fatigue linked to extended duty hours.
With IANS inputs
