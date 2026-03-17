Air India to run 36 extra flights to Europe, North America amid tensions

Against the backdrop of shifting skies and strained air corridors, Air India is spreading its wings wider, announcing a fresh wave of additional long-haul flights to Europe and North America to meet surging travel demand amid ongoing tensions in West Asia.

From 19 March to 28 March, the airline will operate 36 extra services linking Delhi and Mumbai with some of the world’s busiest gateways—London Heathrow Airport, Toronto, Frankfurt and Zurich. The expansion will inject over 10,000 additional seats into these routes, offering much-needed relief to travellers navigating a turbulent global aviation landscape.

The move builds on an earlier capacity surge, when the airline deployed 78 additional flights between 10 March and 18 March, underscoring a sustained effort to keep international connectivity afloat as geopolitical uncertainties reshape flight paths and schedules.