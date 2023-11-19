Air pollution in Delhi drops from 'very poor' to 'poor'

Air quality in Delhi and its suburbs improved further on Sunday due to favourable atmospheric conditions, primarily wind direction and speed, monitoring agencies said.

The city's air quality index stood at 290 at 7 am. The 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, was 319 on Saturday, 405 on Friday and 419 on Thursday. Neighbouring Ghaziabad (275), Gurugram (242), Greater Noida (232), Noida (252) and Faridabad (318) also recorded 'very poor' air quality.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe and above 450 severe plus.

The Centre on Saturday removed stringent curbs, including a ban on construction work related to linear projects and the entry of polluting trucks into Delhi, in view of the dip in air pollution levels.