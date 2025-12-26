Air pollution poses India’s gravest health threat since Covid, UK-based doctors warn

Air pollution has emerged as the most serious public health challenge India has faced since the Covid-19 pandemic and will worsen year after year unless urgent action is taken, senior Indian-origin doctors based in the United Kingdom have warned.

Speaking to PTI, leading pulmonologists and cardiologists said a “silent tsunami” of airway and cardiovascular disease is building across the country, much of it undiagnosed and untreated, with potentially devastating consequences for India’s healthcare system.

They cautioned that while the visible spike in respiratory complaints draws attention each winter, it represents only a fraction of the actual damage caused by years of sustained exposure to toxic emissions from transport, industry and urban activity.

Consultant pulmonologist Manish Gautam, based in Liverpool and a former member of India’s Covid-19 Advisory Committee, said millions of people in north India may already be living with irreversible lung damage. “What is currently being managed is just the tip of the iceberg,” he told PTI, warning that a full-blown lung health emergency is unfolding.

Gautam stressed that pollution control measures alone are no longer sufficient and urged policymakers to prioritise early detection, structured treatment and the creation of a rapid national “lung health task group”, similar to programmes that successfully reduced the burden of tuberculosis.

Doctors pointed to recent data from Delhi hospitals showing a 20 to 30 per cent rise in respiratory patients in December alone, including first-time cases and young adults, as a sign of the growing crisis.

The warning comes even as the government maintains that there is no conclusive data directly linking higher Air Quality Index (AQI) levels to lung disease or mortality. During the winter session of Parliament, authorities acknowledged air pollution as a trigger for respiratory ailments but stopped short of establishing a causal relationship.

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari, however, admitted that nearly 40 per cent of Delhi’s pollution comes from the transport sector, driven largely by fossil fuel use, and underscored the need for cleaner alternatives such as biofuels.

Cardiology experts said the health impact of pollution extends far beyond the lungs. Rajay Narain, honorary cardiologist at St George’s University Hospital in London, said there is “overwhelming scientific evidence” linking air pollution to cardiovascular, neurological and systemic diseases. Delays in addressing the issue, he warned, will only increase long-term health and economic costs.