SC seeks Centre’s response on shifting coal-based industries out of Delhi-NCR
Union ministries and states told to submit action plans on implementing CAQM recommendations for cleaner air in Delhi-NCR
The Supreme Court has asked the Union ministries of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC), Power, and Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) to respond to a proposal to shift all coal-based industries out of the Delhi-NCR region to improve the Capital’s air quality.
The bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi is also considering a recommendation that no new coal-based thermal power plant be established within 300 km of Delhi.
In an order issued on Monday, 23 February, the court said the Government of NCT Delhi and all related agencies must submit an action plan on the long-term solutions suggested by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The bench noted, “It may be seen that while making multifarious recommendations, CAQM has also identified the agencies concerned who are expected to take necessary action.”
States of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan have been directed to issue public notices inviting suggestions and objections from coal-based industries and other stakeholders regarding the proposed relocation. The Court clarified these notices “are to be deemed as served by this court,” and instructed the states to submit detailed reports on the feedback received.
Emphasising the importance of tackling vehicular pollution, the bench has scheduled further hearings on March 12 to review CAQM’s suggestions on curbing emissions from vehicles.
The Court also highlighted the implementation of CAQM’s phased recommendations, which include reducing dust pollution from construction, limiting industry emissions, controlling paddy stubble burning, and promoting greening and plantation efforts in the NCR.
On January 21, the SC had already directed the Centre, Delhi government, and other stakeholders to submit action plans within four weeks to address the worsening Air Quality Index in the region.
The urgent push to relocate coal-based industries and inspect new power projects within a 300-km radius reflects the judiciary’s firm stance on mitigating the persistent air pollution crisis afflicting Delhi and its adjoining areas.
With agency inputs
