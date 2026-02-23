SC seeks Centre’s response on shifting coal-based industries out of Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court has asked the Union ministries of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC), Power, and Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) to respond to a proposal to shift all coal-based industries out of the Delhi-NCR region to improve the Capital’s air quality.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi is also considering a recommendation that no new coal-based thermal power plant be established within 300 km of Delhi.

In an order issued on Monday, 23 February, the court said the Government of NCT Delhi and all related agencies must submit an action plan on the long-term solutions suggested by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The bench noted, “It may be seen that while making multifarious recommendations, CAQM has also identified the agencies concerned who are expected to take necessary action.”