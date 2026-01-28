AAIB takes charge of investigation into Baramati plane crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has assumed responsibility for probing the plane crash in Baramati that claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, officials said on Wednesday.

An AAIB team has left Delhi for Pune and will proceed to Baramati to begin a detailed investigation into the fatal accident, which occurred earlier in the day.

According to flight details, five people were on board the Learjet 45 aircraft, registered as VT-SSK and operated by VSR. Those killed included Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his personal security officer, an attendant and two crew members — the pilot-in-command and the second-in-command.

The deceased have been identified as Vidip Jadhav and Pinky Mali, while the crew members were named as pilot Sumit Kapur and co-pilot Shambhavi Pathak, officials said.

Emergency services and senior security personnel rushed to the crash site shortly after the aircraft reportedly lost control during the landing phase. Rescue teams were deployed immediately, although all those on board were found dead.