AAIB takes charge of investigation into Baramati plane crash
Specialist team sent from Delhi as authorities examine wreckage, flight data and cockpit recordings
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has assumed responsibility for probing the plane crash in Baramati that claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, officials said on Wednesday.
An AAIB team has left Delhi for Pune and will proceed to Baramati to begin a detailed investigation into the fatal accident, which occurred earlier in the day.
According to flight details, five people were on board the Learjet 45 aircraft, registered as VT-SSK and operated by VSR. Those killed included Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his personal security officer, an attendant and two crew members — the pilot-in-command and the second-in-command.
The deceased have been identified as Vidip Jadhav and Pinky Mali, while the crew members were named as pilot Sumit Kapur and co-pilot Shambhavi Pathak, officials said.
Emergency services and senior security personnel rushed to the crash site shortly after the aircraft reportedly lost control during the landing phase. Rescue teams were deployed immediately, although all those on board were found dead.
Teams from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have also reached the site to assist with the inquiry. Sources said Ajit Pawar’s body was identified by the watch he was wearing at the time of the crash.
The Maharashtra Police said a thorough investigation was under way to establish the cause of the accident. Officers said the location and condition of the wreckage would be closely examined and documented to assess the speed and angle at which the aircraft hit the ground.
Investigators will also analyse the aircraft’s black box to assess its technical condition during the flight and determine whether it was airworthy. The cockpit voice recorder is expected to provide insight into the pilots’ communications and decisions in the final moments before the crash.
Officials added that all maintenance and service records related to the aircraft would be scrutinised as part of the investigation. Further details are awaited as the probe continues.
With IANS inputs