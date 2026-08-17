AISA chief urges Oppn to stand with protesting students in Jharkhand, NALSAR

All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora on Sunday urged Opposition parties to extend their support to students protesting in Jharkhand and at universities in Hyderabad.

Bora said Members of Parliament had a responsibility to take issues raised by citizens on the streets into Parliament. While acknowledging the support extended by INDIA bloc parties to the recent student demonstrations at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, she called on them to stand with students in Jharkhand and at the NALSAR University of Law and the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU).

“Their job is to raise in Parliament what the streets in the country are already raising. It was wonderful to see opposition parties and members of the INDIA bloc stand in solidarity with us during the Jantar Mantar protests. I would urge all these political parties to also support the students of Jharkhand, NALSAR University of Law and EFLU,” Bora told PTI Videos.

Students and job aspirants in Jharkhand have been protesting under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch since 25 July. They have alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Their demands include greater transparency in recruitment examinations, reforms in the functioning of the two commissions and the cancellation of several examinations. They have also sought an independent investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation or a panel comprising retired high court judges from outside Jharkhand.