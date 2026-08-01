AISA demands accountability from PM Modi over police action against students

The All-India Students’ Association (AISA) on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring alleged police excesses against students and women during recent nationwide protests, saying his latest Instagram address failed to acknowledge the violence allegedly inflicted on demonstrators while focusing instead on their conduct.

In a media statement, AISA referred to the Prime Minister's late-night Instagram video in which he spoke about young people's anger, said he had forgiven young women involved in the protests and expressed "cultural shock" over the language they had used. The student organisation alleged that while making those remarks, the Prime Minister did not address allegations of police brutality against protesters.

AISA claimed that women protesters in Delhi and several other parts of the country were allegedly groped, assaulted with lathis, manhandled by male police personnel and injured during police action. It further alleged that many protesters suffered fractured bones, head injuries and pellet wounds, besides facing FIRs, intimidation and imprisonment.

Questioning the government's response, AISA asked why the Centre had not ensured the withdrawal of FIRs registered against students, alleging that several state governments were yet to implement the promised action. It also questioned why no action had been announced against police personnel accused of using excessive force, including the alleged firing of rubber bullets and pellets.