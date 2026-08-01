AISA demands accountability from PM Modi over police action against students
Student body questions delay in FIR withdrawals, seeks action against police personnel and calls for Amit Shah’s removal
The All-India Students’ Association (AISA) on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring alleged police excesses against students and women during recent nationwide protests, saying his latest Instagram address failed to acknowledge the violence allegedly inflicted on demonstrators while focusing instead on their conduct.
In a media statement, AISA referred to the Prime Minister's late-night Instagram video in which he spoke about young people's anger, said he had forgiven young women involved in the protests and expressed "cultural shock" over the language they had used. The student organisation alleged that while making those remarks, the Prime Minister did not address allegations of police brutality against protesters.
AISA claimed that women protesters in Delhi and several other parts of the country were allegedly groped, assaulted with lathis, manhandled by male police personnel and injured during police action. It further alleged that many protesters suffered fractured bones, head injuries and pellet wounds, besides facing FIRs, intimidation and imprisonment.
Questioning the government's response, AISA asked why the Centre had not ensured the withdrawal of FIRs registered against students, alleging that several state governments were yet to implement the promised action. It also questioned why no action had been announced against police personnel accused of using excessive force, including the alleged firing of rubber bullets and pellets.
The organisation said the alleged omission of these issues amounted to an attempt to erase police excesses from public discourse. It reiterated demands for the resignation of the Delhi Police Commissioner and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, arguing that both should be held accountable for the police response to the protests.
AISA also sought answers on who authorised the alleged use of pellet guns and other force against student protesters, claiming that several demonstrators sustained serious injuries and required intensive medical treatment.
Describing the alleged use of batons, pellets and bullets against unarmed protesters as the country's "real cultural shock", AISA further alleged that women, gender minorities and other dissenters had been subjected to online trolling, doxxing and rape threats. It accused the BJP's IT Cell, headed by Amit Malviya, of orchestrating such campaigns.
Concluding its statement, AISA urged Prime Minister Modi to "take accountability" for the government's handling of the protests and demanded the removal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.