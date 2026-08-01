Midnight reel again: PM Modi's 'forgiveness' for youth who 'abused' him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again put out an Instagram reel close to midnight on Friday, 31 July, to declare that he wants to forgive the youth who abused him and his mother during protests at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country demanding the resignation of the education minister over the NEET-UG paper leak.

"Listen to this. The country is asking him to apologise, yet he has forgiven the country," was the immediate caustic response of Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera to the PM's reel, in which he said he wanted to forget and forgive the traumatic memories of the past few weeks.

"Some mischievous children used abusive language that doesn't dignify any civilised society. They not only abused me but even my late mother," the prime minister said in a video posted on his X and Instagram handles. The prime minister said one can make an error of judgment during one's youth, but such mistakes can also be corrected.

The video surfaced after both the PM and home minister Amit Shah gave Parliament the miss while the Opposition demanded that both appear and explain who ordered the police to use pellet guns and AK-47s on students and youth.