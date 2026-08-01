Midnight reel again: PM Modi's 'forgiveness' for youth who 'abused' him
Modi urges society to embrace young protesters even as questions over the government's response remained unanswered
Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again put out an Instagram reel close to midnight on Friday, 31 July, to declare that he wants to forgive the youth who abused him and his mother during protests at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country demanding the resignation of the education minister over the NEET-UG paper leak.
"Listen to this. The country is asking him to apologise, yet he has forgiven the country," was the immediate caustic response of Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera to the PM's reel, in which he said he wanted to forget and forgive the traumatic memories of the past few weeks.
"Some mischievous children used abusive language that doesn't dignify any civilised society. They not only abused me but even my late mother," the prime minister said in a video posted on his X and Instagram handles. The prime minister said one can make an error of judgment during one's youth, but such mistakes can also be corrected.
The video surfaced after both the PM and home minister Amit Shah gave Parliament the miss while the Opposition demanded that both appear and explain who ordered the police to use pellet guns and AK-47s on students and youth.
The past week also saw the BJP's IT cell and right-wing influencers doxxing young women and issuing rape threats to them for abusing the PM. BJP stormtroopers and the police harassed protesters and dared them to come out. Many of the protesters were attacked in broad daylight, even at Rajiv Chowk in New Delhi, in the presence of the police.
Faced with growing outrage, the PM's gambit was to fall back once again on Instagram, hoping that his message would reach and resonate with the youth. Was it too little, too late?
"I understand the anger in our society. There is a cultural shock about our daughters using foul language. This is the time to hug them and show them the right path... I want to forgive them," the PM said.
Appealing for restraint from the wider society, the prime minister said there could not be any solution in making the youngsters run around police stations and courts. "The children are ours and we have to show them the right path, even if it is difficult to do so for people who have been misled," he said.
The PM's message in the video:
"Today I just feel like talking to you. The country and the world have witnessed what happened at Jantar Mantar. Some mischievous children used very crude and abusive language, words that do not befit any civilized society. I was personally abused, and even my late mother was subjected to abuse. It was a truly ugly spectacle. However, I want to talk about the fact that mistakes happen in childhood, and childhood also offers the opportunity to correct those mistakes; that is simply the nature of being young. Therefore, I can fully understand the outrage within society.
"It comes as a cultural shock to see our daughters using such language. Yet, now is the time to embrace these children and show them the right path. They have lost their way, and it is our duty to guide them. Punishing them, dragging them through court proceedings, and harassing them in society — none of this will change the situation. I want to forgive them. Society, too, should accept this. I hold only one sentiment in my heart. Sometimes, our tongue gets caught between our teeth and bleeds, yet we do not break our teeth; after all, both the teeth and the tongue belong to us. These children are ours, too. It is our duty to show them the right path.
"Guiding those who have gone astray is difficult, but it is a task we must undertake. So, come, I call out to these children. Let us move forward together for the sake of the country. Let us learn something new and learn from our mistakes as well. Let us set out to pursue our dreams. The country is moving forward and is poised for further progress, and it is my dream that you, too, move forward. I live for you; I dedicate myself to your bright future. Come, let us move the country forward together. Learn from mistakes, and move forward."