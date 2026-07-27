PM Modi's 'fast-track' NEET court off to slow start: Here's why

The first hearing before the fast-track court constituted to expedite trials in examination-related offences under the NEET-UG paper leak case was adjourned on Monday after no counsel appeared on behalf of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court was scheduled to hear the bail applications of accused Bikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal, who are among the 13 people arrested by the CBI in connection with the alleged paper leak.

During the proceedings before Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, counsel for the accused, A.P. Singh, was present. However, the CBI was not represented, prompting the court to defer the matter.

The court directed the government to appoint a public prosecutor without delay and ordered that the government-appointed counsel must be present at the next hearing. The case has been listed for further hearing on August 3.

Bikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal have sought bail in the case. The CBI has alleged that the two played a role in distributing the leaked NEET-UG question paper to candidates after it was obtained illegally. The allegations are under judicial consideration, and no findings have yet been recorded by the court.