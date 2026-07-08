Delhi court slams CBI for 'draconian' bank account freeze, orders unfreezing

A Delhi court has pulled up the CBI for what it described as the "completely arbitrary" and "draconian" freezing of the bank accounts of a man whose son-in-law is an accused in a Rs 3-crore bribery case, observing that criminal investigations cannot be used to harass relatives who have no demonstrable link to the alleged offence.

In an order passed on Tuesday, 7 July, special judge Sushant Changotra directed the agency to unfreeze three bank accounts belonging to Gulshan Kumar, holding that there was no material to show that the accounts had any connection with the alleged proceeds of crime.

"The arbitrary exercise of... discretion in freezing the bank accounts of individuals who do not have any direct or remote connection with the commission of offences is completely draconian in nature," the court said, adding that investigating agencies cannot "arbitrarily attach/freeze/seize the bank accounts or other valuable assets of individuals on their whims".

The court was hearing Gulshan Kumar's plea, filed through advocate Prateek Som, challenging the freezing of his accounts as illegal. Noting that Gulshan was merely the father-in-law of one of the accused, the court said the CBI itself had not alleged that he played any role in the demand, acceptance or transportation of the alleged bribe amount.

It further observed that the investigating officer had failed to record any reasons for freezing the accounts.