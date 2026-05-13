Bank account cannot be frozen without FIR or accusation: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has ruled that a bank account cannot be frozen in the absence of any FIR, accusation or judicial order against the account holder, observing that such action directly affects an individual’s right to life and economic existence.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav made the observation while hearing a petition filed by a man whose account in a private bank had been frozen following a complaint from the Gujarat Cyber Crime Police in November 2024.

Directing the bank to immediately defreeze the account, the court held that there was no material connecting the petitioner to any offence and termed the action “wholly arbitrary and unsustainable in law”.

“In the absence of there being any justification by the Gujarat Police, the continuing seizure of the petitioner’s account was uncalled for,” the court said in its judgement delivered on 4 May.

The court stressed that a bank account was not merely a financial instrument but central to an individual’s day-to-day survival and dignity.

“A bank account is not just a place to keep money but is the very essence of an individual's economic existence,” the court observed.