‘Huge revenue loss’: SC surprised over rodents destroying seized cash in Bihar case

The Supreme Court on 25 April expressed surprise that currency notes allegedly seized in a corruption case in Bihar were destroyed by rodents, raising concerns over storage practices and potential loss to the exchequer.

A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K.V. Viswanathan observed that such incidents point to serious lapses in the safekeeping of seized property.

“We are taken by surprise that the currency notes got destroyed by rodents… It’s a huge revenue loss for the State,” the bench said in its order dated 24 April.

Court flags storage lapses

The issue arose during the hearing of a plea filed by a woman convicted in a corruption case. Referring to the Patna High Court’s earlier judgment, the Supreme Court noted that the seized cash had been destroyed due to poor storage conditions in the ‘malkhana’ (police storage facility).

The bench questioned how many such instances might be occurring where seized currency is not preserved properly.