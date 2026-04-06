State does not hold public resources as 'private proprietor' but as trustee on people's behalf: SC

The State does not hold public resources as a "private proprietor" but as a trustee on behalf of the people, the Supreme Court said on Monday.

A bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath said whenever the State undertakes the allocation of public resources, award of public contracts or execution of public works, it is bound to act in a manner that is transparent, fair and consistent with the guarantee of equality under Article 14 of the Constitution.

The top court's observations came while directing the CBI to register within two weeks a preliminary enquiry into allegations of preferential allotment of contracts for public works in Arunachal Pradesh to firms allegedly owned or related to family members of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The bench, also comprising Justices Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria, said public confidence in governance rests upon the assurance that opportunities created by the State are administered through institutions that respect equality, integrity and accountability.

"Where the distribution of public resources is clouded by allegations of nepotism, patronage or opaque decision-making, the issue is not merely one of administrative irregularity. It raises concerns that go to the heart of the constitutional promise that State action shall be fair, impartial and guided by reason," it said.

The bench said constitutional courts, as guardians of that promise, are therefore required to ensure that the exercise of public authority remains anchored in legality, transparency and institutional accountability.

"In a constitutional democracy governed by the rule of law, the exercise of public power is always subject to constitutional discipline. The State does not hold public resources as a private proprietor, but as a trustee on behalf of the people," the bench said in its 35-page verdict.