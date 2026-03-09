ED moves Delhi HC to delete trial court remarks after Kejriwal discharge

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved Delhi High Court seeking to expunge remarks made by a trial court about its money-laundering probe while discharging former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in the CBI-investigated excise policy case.

In its petition filed on 7 March, the ED argued that the 27 February order of special judge Jitendra Singh contained “adverse, sweeping and unwarranted” observations against the agency even though it was not a party to the proceedings before the court.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case concerns alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s 2021 excise policy, which was later scrapped. The CBI and the ED investigated the matter independently, with the ED probing the alleged money-laundering angle under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

While discharging Kejriwal, former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and others, the trial court made several observations about the legal relationship between the CBI case and the ED’s investigation.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s ruling in the 2022 Vijay Madanlal Choudhary judgment, the court noted that the alleged money-laundering offence rests on the existence of a “predicate offence”, in this case the corruption case registered by the CBI.

“The foundational case, or the predicate offence, constitutes the foundational edifice upon which the allegation of money laundering rests; if the foundation crumbles, the superstructure must necessarily fall,” the court observed.

The remark has drawn the ED’s sharp objection. In its plea before the High Court, the agency said the trial court neither examined the ED’s evidence nor heard its submissions before making observations that could affect its investigation.