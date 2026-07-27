No climbdown by government as Rajya Sabha adjourned twice over NEET issue

Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were disrupted twice on Monday after Opposition parties pressed for a discussion on the alleged use of force by police against students protesting the NEET paper leak in New Delhi.

The House was first adjourned shortly after it assembled in the morning and again at 12 noon as Opposition members demanded a debate on the issue and sought a statement from Union home minister Amit Shah. The government chose to ignore to the Opposition members demands.

When the House reconvened at noon, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari accused the police of assaulting peaceful student protesters and called on the Home Minister to respond in Parliament. Opposition members repeatedly demanded that Shah address the House.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva said his party had submitted a notice seeking a ban on the NEET examination, arguing that the scale of the controversy warranted an exception to established parliamentary practice. Referring to students who had died by suicide, he said no government action could restore the lives that had been lost.