Ajit Pawar warns against political meddling in Nitin Desai suicide probe

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Minister M. P. Lodha, BJP Mumbai President Ashish Shelar, other political leaders and film personalities paid their homage to Nitin Chandrakant Desai, here on Friday.

The dignitaries went to the Sir J. J. Hospital where Desai’s body was kept after the autopsy late on Wednesday which confirmed his ‘death by hanging’ -- hours after he was found hanging on a set in the ND Art Works Pvt. Ltd. in Khalapur, Raigad on August 2 morning.

Speaking with mediapersons, Pawar said that as per the assurance of Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the legislature on Thursday, Desai’s suicide and the circumstances leading to it shall be probed ‘thoroughly’.