All 7 NCP MLAs in Nagaland extend support to Ajit Pawar-led faction

In a setback for NCP founder Sharad Pawar, all seven MLAs of the party in Nagaland have extended support to the faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, a party spokesperson said on Thursday, July 20.



The president of the Nagaland unit of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Vanthungo Odyuo met party's working president Praful Patel and NCP Maharashtra unit chief Sunil Tatkare in the national capital and extended support to the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the party.