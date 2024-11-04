Ajit Ranade resigns as vice chancellor of Pune’s Gokhale Institute
Ranade had approached the Bombay High Court to challenge the decision and managed to secure a stay order
Noted economist Dr Ajit Ranade has resigned as vice chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), officials of the prestigious Pune-based institution said on 4 November, Monday.
Ranade was removed from the position on 14 September by then-chancellor Bibek Debroy. A fact-finding committee concluded that his appointment as the GIPE's VC did not conform to the UGC regulations on minimum qualifications for the appointment of teachers and other academic staff.
On 22 October, Sanjeev Sanyal, the newly appointed chancellor of GIPE, withdrew the order removing Ranade as the vice-chancellor, allowing him to continue in the role.
Ranade, in his resignation letter dated 29 October, addressed to Sanyal, stated he is quitting the post of GIPE's vice chancellor due to personal reasons.
'Please note that this letter of resignation does not in any way indicate my acceptance of any defect or ineligibility in my appointment as Vice Chancellor in October 2021,' Ranade said in the letter.
He also thanked GIPE's board of management, trustees of the Servants of India Society (SIS, the parent body of the institute) and college staff for the opportunity to lead the institute.
Officials at the institute confirmed that Ranade has resigned as VC.
Following his removal from the VC's post in September, Ranade had approached the Bombay High Court to challenge the decision and managed to secure a stay order.
After the high court stayed the order of Ranade's removal, Debroy, then chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, resigned as chancellor on 27 September, stating he had no moral right to continue on the post at GIPE.
Debroy (69) passed away in Delhi on 1 November.
