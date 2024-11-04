Ajit Ranade resigns as vice chancellor of Pune’s Gokhale Institute

Ranade, in his resignation letter dated 29 October, addressed to Sanyal, stated he is quitting the post of GIPE's vice chancellor due to personal reasons.

'Please note that this letter of resignation does not in any way indicate my acceptance of any defect or ineligibility in my appointment as Vice Chancellor in October 2021,' Ranade said in the letter.

He also thanked GIPE's board of management, trustees of the Servants of India Society (SIS, the parent body of the institute) and college staff for the opportunity to lead the institute.

Officials at the institute confirmed that Ranade has resigned as VC.