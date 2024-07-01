TISS halts layoffs for now, UGC hires still face uncertain future

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has announced the temporary withdrawal of termination notices issued to 55 teachers and 60 non-teaching staff. The decision, communicated in a press statement released on Sunday, marks a temporary halt to what many have criticised as arbitrary dismissals under supposed financial constraints.

There was widespread public outrage as a controversy erupted over the BJP-led Union government’s directive to terminate employees whose salaries were funded by the Tata Education Trust (TET).

Uncertainty, however, still looms over the future of these positions. As some of the students pointed out, while they welcomed the decision to halt terminations, the lack of clarity on the duration of the reprieve raises serious concerns. Sources have said TET will be providing Rs 5 crore for TET contractual positions that are pending.