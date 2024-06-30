TISS terminates 55 faculty members, 60 non-teaching staff at four campuses

The TATA Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is learned to have dismissed, without notice, 55 faculty members and close to 60 non-teaching staff members across its four campuses on Friday. This includes half the teaching staff and all non-teaching staff members at its Guwahati campus. The reason given for their dismissal was the non-receipt of grants from the Tata Education Trust, which was funding their salaries.

Among the teaching staff, 20 dismissed are from the Mumbai campus, 15 from Hyderabad, 14 from Guwahati, and six from Tuljapur. The remaining teaching staff on TISS campuses are permanent faculty members on the University Grants Commission (UGC) payroll.

Some faculty members have linked the development to changes in UGC regulations, which in June last year brought TISS under the Central government’s purview of appointments along with other deemed-to-be-universities receiving over 50 per cent funding from the Centre.

A statement issued by the institute’s Progressive Students' Forum (PSF) strongly condemned the mass termination. “After repeatedly targeting its students and curbing the campus democracy, the present TISS administration, under the BJP-led union government, has unleashed an attack on its employees as well.”

The TISS administration has dismissed this connection.