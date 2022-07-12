Ajmer Dargah Committee announces legal action against controversial remarks

Recently, the Chairman of the Chisti foundation in Ajmer and the Gaddi Nashin-Dargah Ajmer Sharif, Haji Syed Salman Chishti denounced 'anti-Islamic' and 'anti-humanity' slogans. "We completely denounce the slogans which are anti-Islamic & anti-humanity. They are the real culprits who are bringing these slogans of violence, death & destruction," he said.



"To hear such slogans which aren't attached to Dargah Ajmer Sharif & some individuals who have raised these slogans - we denounce & boycott them completely. The world should know that this has nothing to do with Ajmer Dargah Sharif or the community of Ghareeb Nawaz," Chishty added.