DSP removed after video shows Ajmer police 'sharing' escape route with Salman Chishti

Since Wednesday night, a video has been going viral in which Salman Chishti, arrested on Tuesday night for announcing house/property for decapitation of Nupur Sharma, was being suggested to say that he made the controversial statement in an inebriated state.



As the video went viral, netizens were seen questioning the alleged appeasement policy of Rajasthan government.



Police then took an action in the matter.



Mishra informed that an action is being taken against the criminals as per rules. Strong prosecution action will be taken against the accused in the case by collecting strong evidence.



Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police, City Vikas Sangwan said that the accused is a druggie. He had tried to harm himself while being arrested. Keeping this in mind, he was deliberately being lured and taken into custody to prevent the situation from deteriorating. The accused was produced in the court and taken on remand and interrogation is on, he added.