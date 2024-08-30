Akal Takht declares Sukhbir Badal tankhaiya for religious misconduct

The Akal Takht on Friday, 30 August declared Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal 'tankhaiya' -- guilty of religious misconduct-- for the "mistakes" committed by his party's government from 2007 to 2017.

After a meeting of five Sikh head priests, Gyani Raghbir Singh, the Jathedar of the Akal Takht, the highest Sikh temporal seat, said it was unanimously decided that Badal, when he was deputy chief minister and SAD president, took decisions which affected the party and caused damage to Sikh interests.

Till the time Badal does not seek an apology for the mistakes he committed by appearing before the Akal Takht in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib, he is declared a 'tankhaiya', the Jathedar said.

The ministers from Sikh community, who were part of the Akali cabinet from 2007-2017, should also personally appear before the Akal Takht within 15 days to submit their written explanation, the Jathedar further said after a meeting at the Akal Takht secretariat.