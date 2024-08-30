Punjab: Acid test for the Badals in the family stronghold of Gidderbaha

After years of being eulogised as 'Jarnail', Sukhbir Singh Badal finally faces the ultimate test as a community leader and politician.

Can he revive his fast-dwindling stock, lead from the front and contest the Gidderbaha by-election for the assembly seat?

Or will he choose to stay safely ensconced in his palatial home at Badal, waiting for better times, and field a factotum to wage the token fight for his old family bastion?

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) suffered a severe “political blow” last Sunday, 25 August, with the exit of party leader and ‘Gidderbaha halqa in-charge’ Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon. An influential transporter and a close confidante of the Badals, he was apparently aggrieved that he hadn't been formally named the official SAD candidate for the by-election yet — though some considered it a premature gripe, with dates yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

An added provocation has been the increased political activity of Sukhbir Badal’s cousin Manpreet Badal in the constituency. “My requests to Sukhbir to issue a clear statement that SAD was not in league with the BJP or Manpreet remained unanswered,” Dimpy Dhillon complained.

Dimpy Dhillon had lost narrowly to Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of the Congress in the last election, by less than 1.5 thousand votes. The assembly seat has now fallen vacant following Raja Warring’s election to the Lok Sabha from Ludhiana.