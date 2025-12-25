Unnao rape case: Akhilesh urges court hearings in 'language people understand'

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday called for linguistic inclusivity in court proceedings after the Unnao rape survivor reportedly expressed concern that arguments in her case were conducted in English, a language she could not fully understand.

Yadav made the remarks in a post on X in connection with the Unnao rape case involving expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Sharing a media report highlighting the survivor’s concern, Yadav wrote in Hindi, “Insaf ki zubaan samajh aane se hi insaf hoga” (Justice can be delivered only when its language is understood), asserting that linguistic inclusion is crucial to the pursuit of justice.

In the same post, he said in English that the “dispensation of justice depends on the use of a language that is understandable to all parties involved,” adding that linguistic inclusivity is a determinative element in the true administration of justice.